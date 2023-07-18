Apple working on a new iPad Air: it will have improved specifications

Among the many rumors about Apple’s releases this fall was one that reported that the new iPad Air would come between September and November. To confirm the leak today is another reliable source, which explains that a version of the tablet with improved specifications would already be in production.

The news comes from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who reiterated that a new iPad Air will arrive by the end of 2023 in stores around the world. Unfortunately, unlike the iPad Air launched in 2022, this year’s iPad won’t feature an M-series chip, which will instead be limited to the new iPad Pros with an OLED screen, but will feature a A-series SoCthe same as the iPhone chipsets.

Despite this, Gurman explained that “a model of iPad Air with improved specifications is itself under development” and which could arrive in October to “cover” the launch window otherwise left uncovered by the iPad Pro, postponed to 2024 due to some delays in the production of their new generation OLED screens.

For the moment, we don’t know which specifications will be tweaked in the new iPad Air: the predecessor, in fact, was equipped with an M2 chip, 8 GB RAM, a 12 MP front camera, a USB-C charging port and support for 5G connections on Wi-Fi models -Fi + Cellular. The tablet’s internal storage started at 64 GB instead.

It seems rather unlikely that Apple increases the RAM of its iPad Air, especially if we consider that last year’s model, with 8 GB of RAM, easily supports advanced features shared with Macs such as Center Stage. At most, we can think of an improvement in the camera, which could even be integrated on the longer side of the device (a bit like what happened on the tenth generation iPad, launched in October 2022) and a series of new colors for the body.