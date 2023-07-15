Apple’s Latest Innovation: A Scrollable/Rollable Screen for Upcoming iPhones

Title: Apple Reveals Patent for Upcoming iPhone with Scrollable/Rollable Screen

Subtitle: Groundbreaking Innovation Paves the Way for Flexible iPhones

The US Patent and Trademark Office has recently published a patent application from Apple, unveiling its vision for a future iPhone model that incorporates a scrollable/rollable screen. The patent focuses on the development of an electronic device that can have a square or rectangular shape and a roll-up screen. This innovative design allows the device to unfold a thin screen for viewing which can be easily rolled up again for storage.

The mechanism behind this revolutionary concept involves a flat window-like screen when unrolled, which neatly folds onto a roller that rotates around an axis when rolled up. This flexibility allows users to conveniently carry and transport their devices without compromising screen integrity. For instance, one could take their TV with them on trips and enjoy high-resolution movies in any location.

Apple’s dedicated team strives to ensure that this transformative concept is not only visually impressive but also practical for real-life applications. The patent mentions the integration of a high-quality display panel capable of producing stunning images. Additionally, the protective layer, made of a transparent polymer, has a thin glass layer that aids in the bending process during rolling while safeguarding against scratches.

To further enhance durability, the outward-facing surface of the screen is designed to resist scratches and cracks. By placing compressive stresses on the glass surface, Apple aims to protect the screen from external damage when bent during rolling operations. This feature provides added protection, ensuring a longer lifespan for the device.

Apple’s proposed roll-up structure includes two types of mechanisms: a fully rollable screen that is flexible throughout its entire area and a partially rollable screen with flexible edges while keeping the remaining surface flat. This flexibility offers users multiple options based on their preference and usage scenarios.

Although the release of a foldable iPhone may precede the introduction of a rollable model, this patent demonstrates Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation. Previously, the Cupertino-based company had filed patents for “Electronic Devices with Expandable Sliding Screens,” indicating a sustained interest in developing similar groundbreaking technologies.

As Apple continues to explore new possibilities, the world eagerly anticipates the realization of their visionary ideas. Innovation enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts worldwide are engaged in enthusiastic discussions surrounding Apple’s scrollable/rollable iPhone patent. Exciting times lie ahead as the future of iPhones takes shape with these potentially game-changing developments.

(Note: This article is based on published patent information and does not reflect any official release or confirmation from Apple regarding the product’s launch.)

