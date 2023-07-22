Apple’s Mysterious Apple Watch Sparks Speculation in New Advertisement

Title: Apple’s New Ad Teases Mysterious Apple Watch, Sparking Speculation on Next Generation

Apple’s latest advertisement, “The Underdogs: Swiped Mac,” has caught the attention of Apple enthusiasts worldwide due to the unexpected appearance of a mysterious Apple Watch. Shared on YouTube, the ad not only entertained viewers with its intriguing content but also left them wondering about the possible unveiling of a new Apple Watch model.

The foreign media publication, Appuals, was quick to point out the enigmatic Apple Watch. The device made its appearance roughly at the 2-minute and 20-second mark of the advertisement. Notably, it appeared to possess a stronger appearance than Apple Watch Series 8. However, upon closer inspection, it became apparent that the design of the crown and buttons differed from the rumored Apple Watch Ultra, adding to the uncertainty around its identity.

Interestingly, Bloomberg recently leaked information suggesting that Apple plans to launch three new Apple Watch models in the near future. These include two variations of the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. While specific details were not disclosed, this news aligns with the appearance of the mysterious watch in the advertisement.

Despite the speculation, Appuals acknowledged the possibility that the Apple Watch seen in the ad could be a prototype or a model machine. While its design may deviate slightly from Apple’s signature style, a concrete answer to this mystery awaits until Apple’s autumn conference.

As Apple enthusiasts eagerly await further details about the next generation of Apple Watches, the company continues to keep a tight lid on any forthcoming announcements. Whether the mysterious watch showcased in the ad is a mere tease or a sneak peek into the future remains to be seen.

