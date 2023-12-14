Apple’s self-service repair starts in Switzerland

Apple is also expanding its self-service repairs to Switzerland. The iPhone 15 has now been added to the program. What is changing for Apple customers.

If you break your iPhone’s display, you can repair it yourself in Switzerland using tools and spare parts from Apple.

In spring 2022, Apple launched its self-service repair program in the United States. The offer includes original spare parts, tools and instructions for repairing selected iPhone, MacBook or Mac models. The program came to Germany a year ago, and is now also available in Switzerland and Austria.

According to Apple, the goal of self-service repair is to give consumers more options when it comes to repairing broken devices. Compared to direct repairs by Apple or an Apple-authorized repair shop, the program is, according to Apple, a niche offer that is only used by relatively few people.

With this offer, Apple is also taking into account the growing movement for a “right to repair”. In California, where the iPhone maker is headquartered, a law will come into force in July 2024 that requires replacement parts to be offered for seven years for all devices manufactured after July 1, 2021 that cost over $100. A corresponding law is also being debated in the EU.

But what does this mean for Apple customers in Switzerland? The most important points at a glance.

Which devices can you repair yourself?

From December 13th, Apple will also support the iPhone 15 models and those Mac computers and laptops that are powered by an M2 processor. A total of 35 Apple products in 33 countries and 24 languages ​​are now supported via self-service repair.

When it comes to iPhones, all models since the 12 series as well as the 3rd generation iPhone SE can now be repaired. The MacBooks Air are those from 2020 and 2022 as well as the new MacBook Air with a screen diagonal of 15 inches. The MacBook Pro includes the 13-inch variants from 2020 and 2022 as well as the 14- and 16-inch variants from 2021 and 2023. The Mac mini includes the 2020 and 2023 vintages and the Mac Studio the 2022 and 2023 vintages are included in the program. The new Mac Pro is also there.

How does a repair work?

First, you should familiarize yourself with the repair process and read the repair manual provided by Apple for the device in question. There you will find information about the steps required as well as the spare parts, tools and other materials required.

You can then purchase replacement parts from Apple and buy or borrow the necessary tools. To do this, you must provide both the ID of the repair manual and the serial number or IMEI of the product to be repaired when purchasing. The Self-Service Repair Store is operated by a third party authorized to sell Apple parts and tools.

Once you have received spare parts and tools, follow the instructions in the repair manual and carry out the repair. Replacing the screen on the iPhone 14 requires 16 tools and materials. These include torque screwdrivers, a heated display removal device and a display press. The material is delivered in two suitcases weighing 20 and 16 kilograms.

Once the repair has been completed, the system configuration follows. The installed replacement part is linked to the iPhone’s serial number and unlocked. If this is not done, certain functions such as Face ID or Touch ID may not work properly. At the very end, you send the borrowed tool and the damaged parts back to Apple. The latter are then completely overhauled or disposed of properly and you receive a credit.

What should you take into account?

If you want to repair your broken Apple device yourself, you should know that any damage caused is not covered by the warranty or the Apple Care program. Apple only recommends the repair to people who have experience repairing electronic devices. Repairs directly by Apple or an authorized partner are often cheaper than repairs carried out yourself. And you are even better covered in terms of the guarantee and any consequential damage.

For example, to replace a screen on an iPhone 14 in Switzerland you pay 299 francs directly to Apple. In the self-repair shop you pay 245.61 francs for the spare parts (after deducting the credit for returning the damaged part). In addition, there are the costs for the tools, for which you pay 52.77 francs if you rent them for a week. If you want to tinker with your own device, you will pay a little more.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

Theoretically, you could also have your device repaired by an unauthorized repair provider using unofficial replacement parts. Apple also officially supports this approach, but at the same time warns that unofficial spare parts are not always beyond all doubt.

If you don’t go the official route, you save money – and can often be satisfied with the result – but you may then have to deal with error messages and switched off functions. The reason is that unofficial spare parts cannot be linked to the device via the system configuration.

For this practice, which other manufacturers also follow, Apple is criticized by campaigners for a “right to repair”. If the rules were looser, consumers would have to pay less. The lifespan of devices would be increased as more people would choose to repair rather than buy a new device.

Apple, on the other hand, defends the practice with reference to protecting customers and its own brand. A sloppily installed replacement part, such as the face sensor, could compromise the security of the iPhone. And if an independent provider screws up a repair, Apple is often blamed. Registering spare parts also makes it easier to sell them later on the second-hand market.

