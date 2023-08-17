Arc’Teryx Veilance Releases Breathable Windproof Clothing for Urban Outdoor Enthusiasts: 2023 Autumn Collection

Arc’Teryx’s urban-focused branch line, Veilance, has recently unveiled its 2023 autumn collection, featuring a range of windproof clothing items made from breathable textile veils. With a focus on providing options for city dwellers who enjoy outdoor sports, the collection offers both style and functionality.

One of the key pieces in the collection is the Altus Insulated Jacket, designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. Made from windproof and water-resistant GORE-TEX and GORE C-KNIT™ materials, this jacket promises ultimate protection. The Euler Insulated Jacket stands out for its slim fit, oversized pockets, high collar, and Coreloft™ technology, ensuring a solid, insulated shell.

Another notable item is the Mionn Insulated Shirt, which combines Coreloft™ technology with wind and fog-resistant TerraTex™ nylon fabric. This innovative combination makes the shirt perfect for unpredictable weather conditions. Additionally, another Mionn insulated jacket in the collection utilizes the same materials but features a different design, incorporating hand pockets, a low collar, and a zipper.

Fashion enthusiasts and outdoor sports lovers can now explore the first wave of Arc’Teryx Veilance’s 2023 autumn series on the brand’s official website. With a variety of stylish and functional options available, consumers can find the perfect gear for their urban adventures.

