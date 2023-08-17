Home » Vaping Increases Respiratory Risks for Adolescents and Young Adults, Independent of Cigarette and Cannabis Use: Study Finds
Vaping Increases Respiratory Risks for Adolescents and Young Adults, Independent of Cigarette and Cannabis Use: Study Finds

Adolescents and young adults who vape may be at a higher risk of respiratory ailments, independent of exposure to traditional cigarettes and cannabis, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Thorax. The study examined the association between respiratory health and the use of electronic cigarettes among adolescents and young adults.

Researchers conducted a prospective study, monitoring the respiratory health of over two thousand participants from the Southern California Children’s Health Study between 2014 and 2018. The participants, with an average age of 17, filled out questionnaires on their use of electronic and traditional cigarettes, as well as any respiratory disorders they may have experienced.

The study found that the odds of wheezing were 81 percent higher among those who used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, compared to those who had never used them. Additionally, the odds of bronchitis symptoms were twice as high, and shortness of breath was 78 percent more likely among e-cigarette users. Even after taking into account the use of traditional cigarettes and cannabis, the researchers concluded that e-cigarettes have detrimental effects on respiratory health.

However, the researchers acknowledge that this was an observational study, and definitive conclusions about cause and effect cannot be drawn. Further research will be needed to fully understand the impact of vaping on respiratory health.

These findings add to the growing body of evidence linking vaping to negative health effects. Previous studies have highlighted the potential risks of e-cigarettes, including lung damage, nicotine addiction, and increased susceptibility to respiratory infections.

The popularity of e-cigarettes has been on the rise, particularly among young people. The enticing flavors and discreet nature of vaping devices have made them attractive to adolescents and young adults. However, these findings serve as a warning about the potential harm associated with vaping.

Public health officials and lawmakers have been grappling with how to address the rising use of e-cigarettes among young people. Some countries have implemented strict regulations, such as flavor bans and age restrictions, to curb youth vaping. Health education campaigns have also been launched to raise awareness about the potential risks.

It is crucial for parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to educate young people about the potential dangers of vaping and to encourage healthier alternatives. Further research will be needed to fully understand the long-term effects of vaping on respiratory health and to develop effective strategies to combat this growing public health concern.

