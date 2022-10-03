“Your gateway to a world full of inventions”. It is with this spirit that Arduino confirms its presence a Maker Faire Rome 2022 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the event. Located in Hall F (Fabrication), the company will surprise the launch of a new kit that opens up new horizons for the makers of tomorrow. The appointment is for Saturday 8 October at 4.30 pm on the main stage and in streaming.

Always linked to a history of continuous growth and evolution, this year Arduino presents the full range of products that the public of Maker Faire Rome will be able to see exhibits during the weekend. But not only that: on the occasion of the fair, the historic partner also brings his division with him “Arduino Pro”created to allow companies to quickly and safely connect remote sensors to business logic, within a simple development platform of IoT applicationsthus transferring the productivity and creativity that individuals and students around the world can enjoy.

Again with Arduinoeven the area Educationwhich provides tools for learning and teaching electronics, robotics and disciplines Steam (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). The didactic approach of Arduino is based on project based learning: through practical activities and projects, students and students learn theoretical concepts in a creative and collaborative way.