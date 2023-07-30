Are public library streaming services worth it?

From dpa | Jul 30, 2023 at 9:03 am

Ten euros a year instead of a month: Local libraries also lend films and music online for little money. But there are trade-offs to be made.

The streaming offer of public libraries is often a cheaper alternative to commercial providers. A library membership in Berlin costs 10 euros for an adult and 45 euros per year in Hamburg. With providers like Netflix for series and films or Audible for audio books, the monthly costs for the subscription alone are higher. The Stiftung Warentest points this out in its magazine (“test” issue 8/23).

Streaming offers from libraries only accessible with hurdles

In order to be able to enjoy e-books, daily, weekly and specialist press from the comfort of your own home, you often have to go to the local library with your ID card to register. In some cases it is also possible on the corresponding websites. It states which services the libraries offer in detail.

For example, 2355 of the 6799 public libraries in Germany (as of 2021 according to “test”) use the central service “hil.onleihe.de” for streaming. The program runs on PCs, laptops, e-book readers, smartphones and tablets. The “Libby” system, which some libraries access, works in a similar way.

However, there are trade-offs to be made. For example, users have to do without exclusive content. If it is to be series XY, you are usually tied to one provider.

Limited Licenses

And there is a curiosity to report: The digital media can be blocked by lending, reports “test”. Libraries could only lend out as many digital media of a title as they own licenses. In addition, commercial providers often offer more up-to-date content.