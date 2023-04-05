Home Technology Are we really getting a Harry Potter series?
Technology

Are we really getting a Harry Potter series?

by admin
Are we really getting a Harry Potter series?

Hardly any work has captivated the public over the years as much as “Harry Potter”. The book series about the magic student, who is thrown into a magical world unknown to him at first and there, together with his friends and allies, faces an almost overpowering dark enemy, is one of the best-selling books in the world. Eight feature films based directly on the books followed, as well as another film trilogy from the same universe. Accordingly, many want a “Harry Potter” series.

See also  Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry Lawson, the father of game cartridges, and launch interactive play content

You may also like

Buy cheap Dreame L10s Ultra from 895€ (04/2023)

Tech Diary — 04/05/2023

Good news for anyone looking to install a...

ROG x AMD portable game console ROG ALLY...

NZXT Launches New Mini Series Capsule Mini USB...

[Android version of Airdrop]Google “Nearby Share” extends to...

Oracle Database 23c now free for developers

Talent Garden flies to European Commissioner Gentiloni: meeting...

How to prevent addiction to mobile phones? Apple...

Talent Garden flies to European Commissioner Gentiloni: meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy