In the past, the positioning of Qualcomm processors was very clear: 8 series? Mi flagship U Hello; 6 series 7 series? It is an intermediate class; 2 series and 4 series? Show entry-level. However, in recent years, a 4-series U can be regarded as having the mid-range performance of a 6-series or 7-series. When it comes to this level, everyone believes that it is easy to estimate that it is S480. The most commonly used brand for this U is believed to be Nokia, the performance requirements are not too high, if you want to buy a smooth mobile phone, you should pay attention to this article. What are the options for the current S480 mobile phone? The edge is the flattest? See below!

Nokia X10

The recommended retail price of Nokia X10 is $2598, and the retail price of the big store is reduced by $600 to $1998. In addition to using the S480 processor, this phone also has a 6.67-inch FHD+ large mount, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 4470mAh battery, and has a 48MP Zeiss certified quad camera. In addition, Nokia mobile phones in recent years not only have a 2-year warranty, but also have a 3-year system platform update.

Nokia G50

In addition to the Nokia X10, another Nokia G50 is also from Nokia. The latest price is $100 more than the X10, selling for $1898, which is $300 less than the suggested retail price of $2198. This G50 has a larger 6.82-inch mount than the X10, but the resolution is lower than the X10, only HD+, also built-in 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, the battery capacity is as much as 5000mAh, and it has a 48MP triple camera, but it does not have a Zeiss certified.

Nokia XR20

I saw the above two Nokia S480 mobile phones, both sold for less than 2,000, but there is still a Nokia mobile phone, which is sold for only $3598. Of course, the starting price is also higher than the above two phones. The price was $4198 at the time. XR20. What is the selling point of the XR20 that makes the phone so much higher than other S480 phones? In fact, it is a military anti-collision mobile phone, and it supports IP68 waterproof and dustproof. At the same time, the screen glass is also made of Gorilla Glass Victus, which is quite hard and durable. The screen size is 6.67 inches and the battery capacity is 4630mAh. Like the Nokia X10, the cameras are certified by Zeiss, and the main lens is 48MP, but there is only a dual-lens design.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the above three phones are expected to be upgraded to Android 13 at the end of 2022.