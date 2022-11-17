To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the official birth of AAPE BY *A BATHING APE, the brand launched a series of themed activities around the anniversary story to commemorate this important milestone. In addition to more explorations and breakthroughs in product design and item selection, many new joint works and anniversary limited works are also presented. Please follow AAPE’s official WeChat and official Weibo (topic #AAPE10#) to get the latest information on the 10th anniversary of AAPE.

This season, AAPE joined hands with Japanese street brand 9090 (NINETY NINETY) to launch a joint series of single products, replicating the trend of Harajuku in Tokyo in the 1990s, paying tribute to classic hip-hop outfits, presenting rich and diverse designs, leading the new trend of street culture.

The AAPE × 9090 joint series covers the characteristics of street wear with Japanese elements in the 1990s. It takes practical and durable basic shapes with bold color printing as the idea, and takes the self-confidence and ease that the 9090 brand has always adhered to as the design concept, releasing baseball jackets, sweaters and jeans. And other items that contain multiple design ingenuities. The baseball jacket comes in two colors, black and white and color. The large area is decorated with a collage-like print composed of contrasting polka dots, stripes, and MOONFACE ape-face camouflage, which can be freely switched between cool and lively. Knitted baseball shirts, POLO shirts and sweater suits are inspired by the classic MOONFACE camouflage pattern. The “AAPE NINETY” print shows the HIP-HOP culture represented by 9090 and AAPE’s street design ideas in musical fonts. The LOGOs of both brands Finished with the details of the joint armband, it will be a wonderful collection. The heavy-washed jeans have a loose and comfortable silhouette, suitable for a variety of street styles. The embroidery on the pockets gives MOONFACE the image of wearing headphones, adding fun and agility to the classic charm.

This joint name aims to trace back and reconstruct the golden age, and also to further explore the trend from the collision of street culture, so as to help street lovers find themselves in the classic style.

–

–

AAPE × 9090 joint series baseball jacket

Men’s clothing: RMB 1,599

–

AAPE × 9090 Joint Series Baseball Knitwear

Men’s clothing: black RMB 929 / camouflage RMB 999

–

AAPE × 9090 joint series sweater

Men’s clothing: RMB 929

–

AAPE × 9090 joint series POLO shirt

Men’s clothing: RMB 839

–

AAPE × 9090 joint series sweatpants

Men’s clothing: RMB 999

–

AAPE × 9090 joint series jeans

Men’s clothing: RMB 1,399

–

AAPE × 9090 joint series baseball cap

Men’s clothing: RMB 529

The AAPE × 9090 joint series will land on designated AAPE stores in mainland China on November 18, and the WeChat mini-program mall, Tmall official flagship store, Douyin official flagship store and Dewu AAPE brand are exclusively available for simultaneous sale.

Sales store

Designated AAPE store in Mainland China

Beijing: Xidan Joy City/ Grand Pacific Department Store/ Hopson Plaza

Shanghai: iapm / Grand Gateway Hang Lung

Guangzhou: Tianhuan Plaza/ Wanlinghui

Shenzhen: China Resources Vientiane World

Shenyang: Imperial City Plaza 66

Xiamen: China Resources Vientiane City

Chengdu: Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li

Hangzhou: Lakeside Intime

Nanjing: Mixc World

Changsha: IFC

AAPE Official WeChat Mini Program: AAPE

AAPE Tmall official flagship store: aape.tmall.com

AAPE Douyin Official Flagship Store: Aape Official Flagship Store

Dewu APP: exclusively for AAPE brand

【About AAPE BY *A BATHING APE】

AAPE BY *A BATHING APE is a young subsidiary brand of the world-renowned fashion brand A BATHING APE (AAPE for short; pronounced AAPE). Launched in 2012, AAPE has designed a series of simple, lightweight and stylish clothing for the young trendy market, with comfortable tailoring. AAPE’s brand logo “MOON FACE” LOGO is derived from the classic ape head of A BATHING APE. Its simple round face is like the young version of the ape face, and the design is distinctive and impressive. The quality of AAPE clothing maintains a high standard. In the 10 years since the brand was established, it has entered markets such as China, the United States, Japan, France, and Dubai, and is welcomed by fashion lovers all over the world.

AAPE Tmall official flagship store: aape.tmall.com

AAPE Douyin Official Flagship Store: Aape Official Flagship Store

AAPE Official WeChat Mini Program: AAPE

AAPE official WeChat: aape_official

AAPE official Weibo: @aapestore

【About 9090】

9090 (NINETY NINETY) is a street brand produced by Japan’s number one fashion brand collection platform. With the design concept of “born to be free and willful”, the brand has launched many trendy items inspired by the youth culture of the 1990s. Through marketing strategies such as selling limited items, setting up pop-up stores that set off queues, and launching joint series with well-known designers and brands, the brand has awakened young people’s memories of Harajuku’s street culture in Japan in the 1990s, thereby winning over the Generation Z group. widespread favor.