Artificial Intelligence Creates Robots in Seconds: Accelerating Innovation Beyond Expectations

Scientists have achieved a remarkable feat by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate a robot in just a matter of seconds. This breakthrough demonstrates that technological innovation can occur much faster than previously thought. A study conducted by Northwestern University, published in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,’ reveals that AI can create robots by compressing billions of pieces of information quickly and in real time.

The engineers involved in the project developed an algorithm that enabled the AI to provide the necessary mechanisms for the robot to walk. By giving a simple instruction – “Design a robot that can walk on a flat surface” – the AI created a small 3D shape that can move with the speed of an average human stride.

Notably, the AI-led design process allows for the avoidance of evolution bottlenecks and human designer biases. Sam Kriegman, a professor of computer science and mechanical engineering at Northwestern and the leader of the research, described the process as “instant evolution.” The AI-generated blueprint produced a robot that is unlike any animal that has previously walked the Earth.

The resulting robot, generated by the AI in just nine attempts, can walk half the length of its body per second. Despite its soft and somewhat gelatinous and deformed appearance, the creators believe that this robot marks the birth of an entirely new organism.

While it may appear to be a simple device, this prototype represents a significant advancement in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Unlike other systems that rely on powerful computing infrastructure and extensive datasets, this AI program operates on basic equipment and creates unprecedented designs without depending on pre-existing information.

The implications of this achievement in AI are far-reaching, showcasing the potential for rapid innovation in the field. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the development of advanced robotic systems and could revolutionize sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

The researchers are optimistic about the future prospects of AI and its ability to transform the world. They believe that this technology has the potential to create further groundbreaking designs and serve as a valuable tool in various industries.

As technology continues to accelerate, the possibilities for AI advancement are seemingly limitless. This latest achievement is just the tip of the iceberg, showcasing the immense potential of AI to reshape our world and propel us toward a future where machines and humans work in harmony.

by Nathalia Gómez Parra – Digital Scope Editorial, TIME

