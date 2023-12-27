Artificial intelligence, OpenAI towards 100 billion dollars. It’s record with ChatGTP

Check mate. OpenAI, the company that gave birth to generative artificial intelligence, is preparing to break yet another record for this 2023, as reported by Bloomberg News, the company led by Sam Altman and currently valued at around 30 billion dollars is in negotiations to raise a maxi investment round valued at 100 billion dollars.

But the investors involved in the maxi fundraising would have asked not to be identified at this stage, because the terms, valuation and timing of the financing round could change, depending on the final negotiations.

The operation, if confirmed, would make ChatGPT’s parent one of the most valuable startups in the world. In the United States it would be second only to Elon Musk’s SpaceX (CBInsights data).

Not only. Again accredited sources make it known that OpenAI is in negotiations with G42, a chip company based in Abu Dhabi, to raise between 8 and 10 billion dollars to create its own chip company, and thus have free reign in the semiconductor game latest generation, beating heart that powers generative AI technology.

But it doesn’t end here. Because OpenAI is reportedly poised to complete a separate public offering in early January, led by Thrive Capital. This offering would allow employees to sell $86 billion worth of shares, highlighting the company’s significant market presence and fatal attraction for investors.

The company previously conducted a $300 million stock sale, achieving a $30 billion valuation.

Anthropic close to raising a $750 million round

While OpenAI proceeds on its path to raising capital, puts a foot in the world of chips and faces the delicate issue of internal changes to the organizational chart, its historical rival Anthropic is not far behind.

The startup founded by the Italian-American brothers Dario and Daniela Amodei (former employees of OpenAI itself) would also be close to closing another round of 750 million dollars, led by Californian Menlo Ventures (as reported by Reuters).

If the deal were to be confirmed, Anthropic’s valuation would reach a total value of $18.4 billion, representing a nearly fourfold increase compared to the startup’s initial valuation of $4.1 billion at the start of the year. ‘current year.

Founded in 2021, thanks to its chatbot Claude AI it has been financed by giants such as Google, Salesforce and Zoom, Anthropic has already raised a total of 750 million dollars in two financing rounds in April and May, one of which involved the acquisition of a 10% share from Google.

According to PitchBook data, Anthropic’s May funding round was the largest ever in the AI ​​space at that time, even surpassing Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI in January.

As of October 2023, Google invested up to $2 billion in the startup, a commitment that included an initial injection of $500 million and another $1.5 billion to be invested in the coming months.

Anthropic created Claude AI, a chatbot used by companies like Salesforce, Slack, and Notion. To date, Claude 2 is able to summarize up to 75 thousand words, approximately the length of a book. Users can request summaries in the form of a memo, letter or story.

Furthermore, interesting research conducted by Arthur AI, a machine learning monitoring platform, which tested chatbots from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Cohere found that Claude 2 is the most reliable chatbot in terms of “self-awareness”that is, able to accurately evaluate what it knows and what it does not know, and to answer only questions supported by training data.

In summary, the Amodei brothers’ company has full powers to increasingly compete with Altman’s group for the leading role in the artificial intelligence sector.

Rumors say that OpenAI and Anthropic will eventually merge into one big company for US AI supremacy. We await the next checkmate of the king.

