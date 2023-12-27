From drones to mobile laboratories, from software to incubators for bacteria and fungi — Health

Green light from the Council for the allocation of resources of the National Plan for complementary investments, a corollary of the Pnrr. They will support projects related to health, environment and climate

December 22, 2023 – Drones to inspect the territory, mobile laboratories, sampling software, incubation system for live imaging microscopy, portable photoionizer, incubators for bacteria and fungi.

These are some of the instruments that can be purchased thanks to quasi 9.6 million euros assigned by Region with funds from the National Plan for Complementary Investments, corollary of Pnrr – National recovery and resilience plan, for projects related to health, environment and climate. Ė the third of five tranche of financing which allocates resources to all beneficiaries of the Regional Health Prevention System from environmental and climate risks (SRPS)foreseen by the Pnrr and started in Emilia-Romagna in 2022.

Overall they are over 26 million of euros the resources made available until 2025 for the SRPS System, which is now coming into force.

From the Regional Council the green light for the distribution of funds, while in recent days the Strategic Committeecomposed of representatives of the bodies that make up the SRPS, which has the task of improving and combining primary prevention and response policies and strategies with reference to the health impacts associated with environmental and climate risks.

“Our SRPS System – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– is progressing and with these resources made available to all beneficiaries we are taking a step forward towards coordinated research action for the prevention and promotion of the health of our communities”.

The Regional Health Prevention System from environmental and climate risks (SRPS)

Il Regional Health Prevention System from environmental and climate risks (SRPS) serves to improve and harmonize the policies and strategies for implementing primary prevention and the response of the Health Service to acute and chronic diseases – communicable and non-communicable – associated with environmental risks.

In particular, its primary task is to ensure the coordination and strengthening of theintegration of activities of the local structures that operate to protect the collective health, respect to environmental and climate risks. Consistent with the strategy “One Health (One health)”identified as a priority objective by the United Nations in 2008, and the national provisions that created the National Health Prevention System from environmental and climate risks (SNPS).

In Emilia-Romagna they are part of the SRPS System of Emilia-Romagna Collective Prevention and Public Health Sector of the Region together with the regional General Directorates Care of the Territory and the environment e Agriculture, hunting and fishing; i Public Health Departments of Local Health Authorities e Arpae.

The SRPS system is completed by the Health Entomology Laboratory, the Food Chemical Department and the Risk Analysis and Genomic Epidemiology Unit of theExperimental zooprophylactic institute of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna “Bruno Ubertini”, the IRCCS – University Hospital of Bologna (Occupational and Environmental Toxicology laboratory of Occupational Medicine and Microbiology Unit) e that of the Local Health Authority of Romagna (UO Microbiology). Added to these public structures is the Marine Research Center Foundation (CRM) of Cesenatico (FC).

The National Health Prevention System from environmental and climate risks

Among the measures envisaged by one of the actions of reform of Mission 6 – Health of the PNRR there is also the institution, which occurred with the Legislative Decree of 30 April 2022, n. 36 (L. n. 79/22), del National System Prevention of health from environmental and climate risks. The System’s main objective is to implement policies for the prevention, control and treatment of acute and chronic, communicable and non-communicable diseases directly or indirectly related to environmental and climatic factors. Its development is supported by National Plan for Complementary Investments (PNC)which includes a specific investment relating to the “Health, Environment, Biodiversity and Climate” system.