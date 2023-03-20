Aruba enters in Gaia-X Digital Clearing Housethe network of executive nodes that evaluates the compliance of companies that want to become compliant with Gaia-X standards.

Aruba will be one of the two European “nodes” of Gaia-X together with the German multinational T-Systems.

The novelty presented represents the necessary piece to make Gaia-X operational on the market. It is an external structure composed of distributed and decentralized nodes that can support companies interested in benefiting from this federated digital ecosystem, helping them to achieve compliance with the Association.

Fabrizio Garrone, Enterprise Solution Director of Aruba

Becoming one of the nodes of Gaia-X represents a fundamental step for us. This is an essential further step within the process that will allow us to support the execution of compliance services. Distributed and decentralized nodes, not managed directly by the Association, will become a point of reference for achieving compliance with the Gaia-X standards. And, consequently, our role will enable us to offer Aruba customers a direct gateway to the Association.

Recall that Gaia-X was born with the intention of creating a cloud interoperable and secure, based on compliance with European standards for a free and transparent flow of data. The intention is to avoid the risk of lock-in for companies and at the same time to encourage the broadest participation and competition between cloud solution providerwith a system of certification at the level of compliance which guarantees the exercise of the right and data protection.

It is a project open to all countries that want to contribute to its growth and join as members: as an objective, it aims to provide European companies with a cloud with safety guaranteed by the European institutional system.