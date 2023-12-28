ASRock AI QuickSet installs Stable Diffusion and nod-ai/SHARK in one click to experience the charm of generated AI

ASRock Launches AI QuickSet Software Tool to Simplify Installation and Optimization of Open Source AI Drawing Programs

ASRock has recently launched the AI QuickSet software tool, designed to integrate and optimize the operating performance of two popular open source artificial intelligence drawing programs, Stable Diffusion and nod-ai/SHARK. The company has also released versions of the tool for both Windows and Linux operating systems, offering players a more convenient way to experience the capabilities of generating AI.

The installation process for Stable Diffusion and nod-ai/SHARK can be time-consuming and complex for beginners. Users are required to follow a series of steps to install the TensorFlow or PyTorch framework, AI function library, runtime environment, and optimizations for AMD GPUs. ASRock AI QuickSet simplifies this tedious process, making it easier for users to set up and optimize the necessary components.

The hardware requirements for ASRock AI QuickSet include a CPU of Intel® 14th/13th Gen Core™ Processors or AMD Ryzen™ 7000/5000 Series Processors, as well as a minimum of 32GB of system memory. The tool is specifically designed to work with ASRock AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series Graphics Cards for the Windows version, and ASRock AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 Series Graphics Cards for the Linux version.

Furthermore, the ASRock AI QuickSet is compatible with Windows 10/11 22H2 64-bit and later update for the Windows version, and Ubuntu 22.04.3 Desktop (64-bit) for the Linux version. The installation process is streamlined, requiring users to simply click “Next” and agree to the authorization of each AI. By default, three versions of nod-ai/SHARK, Stable Diffusion web UI, and Stable Diffusion web UI ONNX will be installed.

In a practical test, the ASRock RX 7800 XT Steel Legend 16GB OC graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7950X processor, and ASRock B650E Taichi Lite motherboard were used to demonstrate the performance of the AI QuickSet. The tool’s various features, including DirectML Shark, Stable Diffusion web UI, and Stable Diffusion web UI ONNX launchers, were analyzed to evaluate the speed and efficiency of AI image generation.

Testing of the DirectML Shark showed that the first generation of images took approximately 13 seconds, with subsequent generations only taking 3 seconds each. Similarly, the Stable Diffusion web UI ONNX outperformed its web UI counterpart, significantly reducing the time required for image generation.

Players interested in experiencing the creative and innovative potential of generated AI can download the ASRock AI QuickSet from the official website. The tool not only simplifies the installation and optimization process but also provides optimized acceleration for AMD GPUs, enabling users to quickly and conveniently experience the capabilities of AI image generation.

Source: ASRock.com

