In recent years, different animation game works have cooperated with DIY hardware to launch joint products, such as “Mobile Suit”, “Evangelion”, etc., and the recently released new classic action game “Sonic Frontiers”, ASRock ASRock launched the Intel Z790 chip. The base plate Z790 PG SONIC will also be available in Hong Kong.

The game “Sonic Frontiers” will launch a multi-platform version including PC. It just happened that Intel released the 13th generation processor series and regained the throne of the speed king. The motherboard manufacturer ASRock also announced that it will cooperate with Japan’s SEGA to launch the Intel Z790 chipset motherboard Z790 PG SONIC .

The main tone of the motherboard is blue and white silhouette, and the I/O cover is decorated with a gold ring pattern. When viewing the gold ring from different angles, there will be dynamic visual effects. The rear bottom is also printed with a large ultrasonic mouse pattern. The onboard features are also top-of-the-line, such as DDR5 memory slots, Killer E3100G 2.5G wired network, Nahimic Audio, and more. Moreover, the UEFI setting interface will also have its own theme design. The power supply design is 14+1+1 Dr.MOS, which is enough to handle the top 13th generation Intel processors. The relevant agent in Hong Kong also said that it will be introduced, and interested fans can pay attention to the brain field.

