Assolombarda relies on Stefano Rebattoni for the digital transition

The CEO of IBM Italia assumes the position of Vice-President of Assolombarda with responsibility for “Digital transition and technological innovation”

Published 29 Jun 2023

Stefano Rebattoni, CEO of IBM Italy

Stefano Rebattoni, a prominent figure in the field of technological innovation and digital transition, has recently taken on a new role. The Chief Executive Officer of IBM Italy has been elected Vice President of Assolombardawith a specific delegation aimed at promoting the digital transition and technological innovation within the association.

Rebattoni’s appointment took place during the last Private Assembly of Assolombarda, a crucial moment in which leading figures from the world of business and industry gathered to make important decisions. The decision to include Rebattoni in the Presidential Council of the Association testifies to the recognition of his expertise and his extensive experience in the field of technology and innovation.

The CEO of IBM Italia since 2021 comments on the decision as follows: “Enthused and honored to join Alessandro Spada’s presidency team in Assolombarda on a central and priority issue such as that of the digital transition and technological innovation of the territory and of Lombard businesses.”

The digital transition represents a fundamental challenge for today’s companies. In an ever-changing world characterized by increasingly advanced technologies, it is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve and adapt quickly to changes. Rebattoni’s experience and forward-looking vision will certainly be of great help to companies associated with Assolombarda, providing them with the necessary skills to embrace the opportunities offered by digitalisation.

Until Rebattoni he joined the Presidential Council of the Association, led by Alessandro Spada, together with Diego Andreis (Labour, Safety and Welfare Policies), Alvise Biffi (Organisation, Development and Marketing), Sergio Dompé (Life Sciences), Gioia Ghezzi (Infrastructure, Mobility and Smart City), Giuseppe Notarnicola (Center for Studies and Attracting Foreign Investments), Alessandro Picardi (Institutional Affairs, Simplification for Businesses and Legality), Monica Poggio (University, Research and Human Capital), Veronica Squinzi ( Internationalization and Europe) and Giovanni Tronchetti Provera (Sustainability)

