Korean high-definition player brand Astell&Kern has not only focused on the field of personal audio for many years, but also actively expanded its territory in recent years, launching the ACRO series for the market of home audio and headphone users.

This new series of ACRO CA1000T not only has a super output power up to 15Vrms, but also the world‘s first application of two ESS’s latest flagship decoder chip ES9039MPRO Dual-DAC, using the fourth generation Hyperstream technology, which will greatly reduce the Digital noise, combined with Astell&Kern’s three-hybrid amplifier mode, will bring more vivid and detailed sound.

ACRO CA1000T also adds a dual vacuum tube amplifier DUAL Vacuum Tube AMP, with a fully balanced amplifier circuit, bringing a more mellow sound to the whole. At the same time, it is equipped with multiple different output terminals and input methods, which is more convenient for users to build their ideal audio system. Coupled with the improved self-patented technology TERATON ALPHA, the highest quality sound performance is presented again. With the built-in power supply, high-capacity memory and up to 11 hours of battery life, it provides different possibilities for portable amplifiers for headphone users.

Enquiries: www.ect.com.hk (3589-4124 / 9661-4893)

