iPhone 15 Pro Max, the review: how Apple’s top of the range fares

If you choose to forgo silent, this function is still accessible from the control panel.

Photos and videos: a professional quality iPhone

In the 15 Pro version, the Max model returns to have a different specification: the Max reaches a 5x optical zoom, compared to the 3x of the Pro. The real difference between the two is the choice of display. If you read a lot and watch video content, the Max is unbeatable. Also to review the photos. It has another advantage: as there is more space for the battery, the performance is extended. During the test we never had any problems getting to the end of the day.

The camera is one of the reasons for purchasing compared to the basic 15, although the iPhone 15 Plus has narrowed the gap, especially compared to the 14 Pro.

There are always three cameras, but the choice of lenses is wide. We start with the 1x of the main one, and by touching the 1x button we move to 1.2x and 1.5x which correspond to focal lengths of 24, 28 and 35 millimetres. With the 2x it reaches 48mm, the 3x – only on the 15 Pro – at 77 mm, while on the 15 Pro Max the 5x reaches 120 mm. Then there is the 0.5 or 13 mm wide angle.

The transition from one sensor to another can be done by scrolling from one zoom to another and is decidedly fluid, you almost don’t notice the jump between cameras.