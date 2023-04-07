Home Technology Red Hat OpenShift at risk: Vulnerability allows security protections to be bypassed
Red Hat OpenShift at risk: Vulnerability allows security protections to be bypassed

Red Hat OpenShift at risk: Vulnerability allows security protections to be bypassed

As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning relating to a vulnerability in Red Hat OpenShift has received an update. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Red Hat OpenShift on April 5th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Red Hat OpenShift are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 04/06/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: RedHat CVE-2023-0229 (Status: 05.04.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.3.

Red Hat OpenShift Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

Red Hat OpenShift is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) solution for providing applications in the cloud.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat OpenShift to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-0229 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Linux

Products
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.11 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.12 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

RedHat CVE-2023-0229 from 2023-04-05 (06.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2023-0229

RedHat Security Advisory vom 2023-04-04 (05.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2160349

Version history of this security alert

This is version 2 of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/05/2023 – Initial version
2023-04-06 – Correction affected versions, added more information from Red Hat

