CHORE (Special Envoy) Once again, the parents of the rural school in this town communicate with us from the Hugua Potî community. It is truly unfortunate that the only way things are solved in this country is through the press, since Both the Zone Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Education are unable to carry out their work and properly carry out the investigation into the abuse of minors that occurred at the Hugua Potî school under the command of Director Claudio Ibarra, who according to these The parents continue to intimidate the residents and have even refused to receive the children whose parents have protested asking for a sanction for both the director and his nephew, the groper of girls, the English teacher Robert Ariel Ibarra, who is currently indicted but He continues without being arrested, everyone knows that he himself takes refuge on his uncle’s property near the school and they talk about the arrest not proceeding thanks to the friendship between the Director Claudio Ibarra and the mayor Rodolfo Ferreira who was already there last year Helping these degenerates by removing Professor Robert Ariel from the police station, now also includes the participation of former Governor Carlos Giménez whose sister works in supervision and would be another help so that the school is not intervened.

He is currently a fugitive from justice, despite the fact that everyone knows that he is taking refuge on the property of his uncle, Director Claudio Ibarra, Robert Ariel Ibarra is accused of abusing two minors within the Hugua Potî school Claudio Ibarra director of the school and uncle of the abuser who at all times refused to collaborate with justice, preventing the investigation and threatening the parents who ask for clarification of this situation

The point here is that there are girls who were harassed and groped by the teacher Robert Ariel Ibarra, that the Director Claudio Ibarra, his uncle, at no time collaborated with justice or with the safety of the minors who attend the Hugua Potî school. On the contrary, since all this fuss began and that the parents of the victims are seeking justice for their children and other parents from the school have shown solidarity with them so that justice really intervenes in this case, they have been intimidating the parents by threatening with alleged defamation complaints, denying the facts at all times, and above all manipulating low-income citizens who do not want their children to lose the possibility of attending school, always saying that he has already bought the entire prosecutor’s office and the supervision of the MEC, which has all the power so that nothing in this case prospers and above all denying the fact of abuse that occurred within the institution.

We share with you the documents that support the victims, and from our newsroom we send this claim and concern to the State Attorney General, Dr. Emiliano Rolón, so that he can take action on the matter, what these families are experiencing is unsustainable and even now access to education is denied to children whose parents are supporting the request for justice, no one is asking for something out of place, they are only looking for the truth and for those who are at fault to pay and also the Prosecutor for the Florencio Rodas case be penalized for missing work.

