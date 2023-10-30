Printable version

Press release no. 56

Press release date 30 October 2023

Ministry of Health, new organizational regulation approved in the Council of Ministers

This morning the Council of Ministers approved the new organizational regulation of the Ministry of Health.

The new regulatory plan provides for the establishment of four Departments and twelve general directorates, to ensure the organic and integrated exercise of the Ministry’s functions: Department of general administration, human resources and budget; Department of Prevention, Research and Health Emergencies; Department of planning, medical devices, drugs and policies in favor of the National Health Service; Department of Human Health, Animal Health and Ecosystem (One Health), and International Relations.

Each Department coordinates, supervises and controls the work of three general directorates which are assigned tasks and functions relating to homogeneous or similar subjects.

In particular:

Department of General Administration, Human Resources and Budget:

– General Directorate of Human Resources and Budget;

– General direction of communication;

– General management of the supervision of corporate bodies and bodies.

The Mission Unit for the implementation of the interventions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan also operates within the Department until 31 December 2026.

Department of Prevention, Research and Health Emergencies

– General Directorate of Prevention

– General direction of health emergencies

– General Directorate of Research and Innovation in Healthcare.

Department of planning, medical devices, drugs and policies in favor of the National Health Service:

– General management of healthcare planning and construction

– General management of health professions and policies in favor of the National Health Service

– General management of medical devices and drugs.

Department of Human Health, Animal Health and Ecosystem (One Health), and International Relations:

– General direction of correct lifestyles and relationships with the ecosystem;

– General management of hygiene and food safety;

– General Directorate of Animal Health.

The Council of Ministers also approved the draft decree containing the organization regulation of the direct collaboration offices of the Minister of Health and of the independent performance evaluation body (OIV).

Share this: Facebook

X

