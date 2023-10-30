Bubbaloo and We Coffee launch drinks and sweets – MONDO MODA

As part of the experience of the recently opened Hotel Bubbaloo in São Paulo – the brand that owns the well-known chewing gum, joined the We Coffeea café recognized for innovating in flavors, textures and sensations, to create four exclusive delicacies for visitors who will experience the activation.

These are the Bubba Shake Strawberry, the Pink Iced Coffee, the Bubble Cream and the Mimo Mais Bubba.

Bubbaloo sweets and We Coffee @ publicity

Visitors will be able to find Bubbaloo’s signature sweets and drinks, in addition to We Coffee’s full menu, at Bubba Café and the Pool Bar, which will only serve non-alcoholic drinks.

Bubbaloo Hotel São Paulo @ publicity

Hotel Bubbaloo also has five more interactive rooms, reception and spaces with photo opportunities. All areas are accessible for visitors with reduced mobility.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

