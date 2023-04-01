Home Technology ASUS announces that all AM5 motherboards of the brand can support 48GB x 4 DDR5 memory, and compatible BIOS has been released since X670 #Ryzen 7000 (191467)
Technology

ASUS announces that all AM5 motherboards of the brand can support 48GB x 4 DDR5 memory, and compatible BIOS has been released since X670 #Ryzen 7000 (191467)

by admin
ASUS announces that all AM5 motherboards of the brand can support 48GB x 4 DDR5 memory, and compatible BIOS has been released since X670 #Ryzen 7000 (191467)

This year, DDR5 memory has new capacity specifications, including two new capacities of 24GB and 48GB, which expand the maximum storage capacity of the computer system to support a system with 4 DDR5 RAMs, up to 192GB, but it is a new specification after all. Therefore, board brands dare not rashly announce that they are perfectly compatible, and gradually announce compatibility after repeated tests; ASUS announced earlier that following the Intel 600 series and Intel 700 series motherboards, they can be compatible without updating the BIOS After the maximum 192GB DDR memory, its AM5 motherboard has also completed the compatibility test, but it needs to be equipped with the corresponding Beta version BIOS. ASUS AM5 platform users can download the latest Beta version BIOS from ASUS official website from now on.

▲ ASUS’s current AM5 motherboard is compatible with the BIOS version number of 192GB DDR5 memory

ASUS emphasizes compatibility verification with the industry’s first brand that provides 48GB memory, including Corsair CORSAIR and G.SKILL, including the completion of CORSAIR’s 48GB x 4 DDR5 7000MT/s and G.SKILL’s 24GB x 2 DDR5 8000MT/s compatibility verification.

However, there are still not many options for 24GB and 48GB DDR5 memory in the market. Only a few brands have announced related products, and Taiwan’s general channel has not yet put them on the shelves. Increasing the maximum total capacity from the current 128GB to 192GB is important for content creation or professional applications.

See also  Mio's PH12ADI industrial control motherboard in disguise confirms that 600 series chips are compatible with Raptor Lake-S, and the memory native clock may be increased to DDR5 5200MHz #Alder Lake (177853)

You may also like

Chat-GPT: Italy’s data protection authority blocks AI chatbot

The new zombie-themed work “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” set...

Cheap Medion tablet at Aldi – is it...

Free Your Hands Four Popular Mobile Phone Lanyard...

The Chinese version of “Nobunaga’s Ambition·New Life with...

“Frequently returned item”: Amazon introduces a practical function

The Chinese version of “Nobunaga’s Ambition·New Life with...

Samsung improves with software update

Google Proximity Sharing Beta enters Windows, supports multiple...

Autounderstander Chat GPT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy