On March 31, EST, the 2023 Augusta Women’s Amateur ushered in a practice round at the Augusta National Club. According to the tradition of the event, the 72 contestants, regardless of whether they have advanced or not, can practice here. Zhang Yahui, a mainland Chinese player who failed to enter the final lineup yesterday by 2 strokes, also arrived at Augusta early in the morning.

“I was very excited at the thought of going to practice at Augusta National Club. I was so excited that I couldn’t sleep the night before. On Friday morning, I took the first bus to the stadium!” Zhang Yahui shared that she stepped on the Augusta lawn At that moment, I felt very pleasantly surprised, “I really didn’t expect Augusta to have such good grass in April, especially because of the heavy rain in the past two days. Augusta’s putting greens are very delicate, It’s very smooth to push.”

After leaving the field, Zhang Yahui felt that the fairway was very narrow, “It’s not as wide as it is seen on TV. Sometimes through the screen, I see a very flat position, but it is actually very oblique. You need to hold it shorter to hit the ball, no Hit deep. The green slope here is also very steep, with many layers, and it is easier to make a three-putt than the champion’s retreat!” Finished the practice round at the prestigious Augusta National Club, and also for Zhang Yahui’s Augusta The Tower Women’s Amateur Competition came to a successful conclusion.

Looking back on this week, Zhang Yahui’s father lamented that because it was the first time he brought his children to the United States to play a game, some preparations were not sufficient, and he encountered problems such as the credit card cannot be swiped when renting a car. Thanks to friends from all over the world to help solve the difficulties. “Zhang Siyang’s father found a friend to send us directly from Atlanta to Augusta. Later, Zhou Ziqin’s mother asked a friend to help rent a car and a house… let us settle down here. This trip to Augusta was a bit bumpy , Thanks to the friendship relay of many players’ parents and old friends, let us play the game!”

For Zhang Yahui, the Augusta National Women's Amateur is a "learning journey". Through the competition, she has broadened her horizons and seen the gap with the best players in the world. Next, she will devote more effort to training and strive for a bigger future. Achievement. Zhang Siyang, the Chinese-American player currently ranked number one in the amateur world, took the lead with -13 strokes after two rounds, leading by 5 strokes. She played a practice round at Augusta National on Friday to prepare for the upcoming finals. But she didn't set a target score for herself. "I will not be limited by the target score, but will think more about how I should play at the moment. I don't like to give myself presets, all I need to do is put the ball on the fairway and then hit the hole cup." In Gusta's final round, Zhang Siyang's father will continue to play as her caddy. "At present, we cooperate very well, and I also like our state when he gave me the backpack!" Zhang Siyang commented on his cooperation with his father. If Zhang Siyang successfully wins the championship, she will become the first Chinese player to win the championship trophy at the Augusta Women's Amateur! In this regard, Zhang Siyang maintained a peaceful mind, "Although I am leading now, I have not thought about this problem. If I have the opportunity, I will definitely try my best to seize it and let myself win the championship trophy!" The champion of the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur will also be eligible to participate in the Chevrolet Championship, British Women's Open and US Women's Open.

