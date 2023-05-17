Scattered considerations after Manchester City-Real Madrid (4-0) — Sportellate.it

Manifest superiority.

– With what will be delivered to posterity as one of the best first times in football history and 45 minutes of autopilot Manchester City sweeps Real Madrid off the field and detaches the ticket for the final in Istanbul. The final 4-0 still says little about a game that in baseball would probably have been interrupted around the 75th minute due to the clear superiority of one of the two teams. If I were Amazon Prime I would be happy to know that I have offered my customers a product of this level. Pep, please, if I renew the contract, get the commission paid;

– Tonight’s game is the victory of logic over madness. If we wanted to compare it to a person’s growth curve, it could be compared to the moment in which a child agrees to sleep with the light off because he understands that the dark is an irrational fear. The City of this Champions League are mature, they know they are ready, they know irrationality and know how to identify it as such (even when it manifests itself in the crossbar hit by Toni Kroos), but above all they know how to handle the green rectangle to control their anxieties . Thanks to control, City defeated the Real Madrid mystique;

– Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva was born in Lisbon on 10 August 1994 and is a phenomenon by profession. He had a glittering start to his career at Benfica, then he was among those who let themselves be duped by the Russian-managed Monaco teleshopping and there are some who thought he was lost. Luckily in 2017 his path met that of Pep Guardiola who made him the pivotal player of his Manchester City. In a game where many in the Sky Blue shirt are worth a 10 on their report card (Gundogan, Stones and Walker for example), he is the 10 with honors of the evening. Right now, excluding him from the top 5 of the most decisive players in the world would simply be wrong;

– Real’s qualifying plan lasted 67 minutes of the Bernabeu match, up to the powerful and angled right foot with which De Bruyne broke through the resistance of the blancos. Going to play at City’s home this season in a match where the players start on an equal footing represented a more or less impossible feat and this is testified by the frightened looks of present and future champions, witnesses of something more great that overwhelmed them without even them understanding us that much. Benzema plays one of the worst matches of his career tonight. Per Camavinga the only good news of the day was the article dedicated to him by Sportellate, then there are only spins in the Bernardo Silva centrifuge. The man of the match of the Blancos in a game that finished 4-0 for the others is Courtois. What else?;

– June 10 in Istanbul will therefore be Manchester City-Inter. Honestly, it’s hard to think of how the Nerazzurri can put a stop to this perfect machine and we feel we can unbalance ourselves on the fact that if City were to express themselves at the level of tonight for Inter (as well as for every team on this planet and perhaps even on another couple of planets in the solar system) the chances of winning would be close to zero. Net of this consideration, it must be said that Simone Inzaghi is someone who knows how to win the finals and Pep Guardiola is someone who knows how to lose them. Football is beautiful because it is almost always unpredictable. Who knows if City in Istanbul can be afraid of the dark again…