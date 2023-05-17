Home » Champions League, Man City is too much even for Real: it’s the final against Inter!
World

Champions League, Man City is too much even for Real: it’s the final against Inter!

by admin
Champions League, Man City is too much even for Real: it’s the final against Inter!

by palermolive.it – ​​42 minutes ago

Manchester City are the second finalists of the 2023 Champions League. The English clearly beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg semi-final after the match in Spain ended 1-1. City dominating the first half: Courtois miraculously saves twice on Haaland, but not…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Champions League, Man City is too much even for Real: it’s the final against Inter! it appeared 42 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

