ASUS Launches New TUF Gaming Radeon Graphics Cards with Enhanced Performance and Cooling

ASUS to Launch Three High-Performance Graphics Cards Tonight: TUF Gaming Radeon 7800 XT, White Version, and 7700 XT

ASUS, a leading brand in the gaming industry, is set to launch three highly anticipated graphics cards tonight. The lineup includes the TUF Gaming Radeon 7800 XT, TUF Gaming Radeon 7800 XT white version, and TUF Gaming Radeon 7700 XT. These new offerings promise improved performance, superior heat dissipation, low noise level, and power efficiency, creating an unparalleled gaming experience for esports enthusiasts.

The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7800 XT, the highlight of the lineup, comes packed with an array of powerful features. This 2.96 slot graphics card boasts an astounding 3840 stream processors and a new clock speed level. With its 256-bit 16GB GDDR6 memory, it guarantees impeccable performance. ASUS is also offering the white version of this graphics card, enabling players to have more options when making their purchase.

Staying true to its tradition of durability, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7800 XT incorporates high-quality components and exclusive technologies that extend its lifespan. It features military-grade capacitors, a fully automatic manufacturing process, and 144 hours of verification testing. Furthermore, ASUS has included a graphics card holder to provide solid support for years to come.

The ventilated backplane and three sets of axial fans on the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7800 XT ensure efficient air circulation and provide higher air volume and pressure compared to previous models, resulting in effective cooling and noise reduction. Additionally, the graphics card is powered by two sets of 8-pin ports, making it compatible with ASUS power supplies like the TUF Gaming 850W Gold. With dual ball bearing fans and a 10-year warranty, gamers can rely on its reliability and longevity.

For gamers who prefer to customize their graphics card settings, ASUS offers the GPU Tweak III application program. Users can adjust various details and preferences easily. The graphics cards in this lineup also feature a dual BIOS switch that allows users to quickly switch between performance and quiet mode. Additionally, these graphics cards come equipped with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports, making them an ideal choice for users who enjoy high refresh rate screens.

ASUS’s TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7700 XT takes mainstream graphics cards to a new level. It boasts a powerful 3456 stream processor and a 192-bit 12GB GDDR6 memory. With three sets of upgraded axial fans and a 2.96 slot slot, it delivers exceptional cooling performance. The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7700 XT is also compatible with various ASUS TUF Gaming gold medal power supplies, equipped with double ball bearing fans and a 10-year warranty, ensuring gamers’ peace of mind during intense battles.

ASUS has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products to meet the demands of the gaming community. The launch of these three graphics cards showcases ASUS’s dedication to providing enhanced gaming experiences, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Gamers can look forward to obtaining these cutting-edge graphics cards and enjoying the ultimate gaming performance they offer.

