Nanhu Fire Organization recently launched a campaign titled “Welcome to the Asian Games, Welcome to the ‘Blue'” to enhance its internal cultural construction during the security period of the Asian Games. The campaign aims to create a formal, orderly, healthy, united, harmonious, and inspiring team station cultural atmosphere.

On September 3, the Nanhu District Fire Rescue Brigade organized cultural and sports activities as part of the campaign. The activities included camp barbecues and basketball competitions, which helped in creating a combat cultural environment with rich connotations and complete functions. The brigade focused on building a strong team spirit and combining the construction of “vibrant team stations” with daily work.

The Nanhu Brigade plans to continue deepening the construction of fire protection culture and utilize cultural and sports activities to strengthen the team. The brigade aims to ensure that the team is full of vitality and improve their combat effectiveness. They are dedicated to their security task of escorting the Asian Games with high fighting spirit, tenacious style, and a hundredfold effort.

The Nanhu Brigade’s efforts in promoting a strong team culture and enhancing their combat effectiveness are crucial for the successful organization and execution of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The brigade’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inspiring environment sets a positive tone for the upcoming event.

