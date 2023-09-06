Controversial Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Makes a Box Office Splash: Polarized Reactions and Soaring Revenue

Controversy Surrounds Release of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in China

The highly anticipated American biographical film “Oppenheimer,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, was released in mainland China on August 30, and it has sparked a whirlwind of discussion among audiences. While the film has achieved great success at the box office, earning over 800 million US dollars worldwide, opinions on the movie are sharply divided.

In just five days after its release, “Oppenheimer” raked in 221 million yuan at the mainland box office. Additionally, it holds an impressive Douban score of 8.9 points. However, it is the audience’s mixed evaluations that have piqued the curiosity of many.

One audience member, Mr. Chen, expressed his disappointment, stating, “I’m a fan of Nolan. I walked into the cinema with high expectations this time. I didn’t expect that I would fall asleep while watching the movie.” Mr. Chen highlighted the excessive dialogue and lack of action scenes as the main factors for his drowsiness. On the other hand, film critic “Dark Knight” argued that “Oppenheimer” is a condensed version of a ten-hour series. The abundance of lines, diverse characters, and complex motivations test the audience’s ability to process information.

Contrasting opinions were also evident, with fans of the film praising its impact on their emotions. One viewer, who goes by the name “Siyao’s Present,” believed that “Oppenheimer” had an emotional resonance that left a lasting impression. Director Nolan employed black-and-white and color images, along with non-linear narrative techniques, to vividly depict significant moments in the life of Oppenheimer. The audience member emphasized the film’s concise and impactful storytelling, highlighting the power of subtlety.

The performances of the cast were highly regarded, with over 70 actors making notable appearances in “Oppenheimer.” Chen An, an audience member, commended the actors, stating, “The performance of the actors is so wonderful! Cillian Murphy deserves an Oscar for Best Actor. Almost every role is impressive.”

In a departure from his previous works, Nolan intentionally avoided using computer-generated special effects and opted for traditional physical effects. The film’s art director, Ruth de Jong, conducted meticulous scientific experiments involving molded metal, silver particles, and micro-explosions, which were captured on camera to create realistic imagery related to quantum physics and the Trinity nuclear test. Despite the reduction in special effects compared to his previous sci-fi films, audience members found each frame of “Oppenheimer” to be awe-inspiring.

Famous director Gao Qunshu also shared his thoughts on the film, praising it as a “great movie” that made him contemplate long after the lights came on. He commended the movie’s profound thoughts and critical spirit, highlighting its exposure of corruption, hypocrisy, and arrogance in American politics. Gao described the film as a vivid and passionate portrayal of historical figures who have shaped the world.

Chen Jun, the manager of the studio, acknowledged that “Oppenheimer” may have a higher threshold for viewership. He noted that most of the recent viewers consisted of young people, including some who had seen the movie multiple times.

The release of “Oppenheimer” in China has generated substantial conversation among audiences, with the film’s polarizing reviews encompassing both praise and critique. Regardless of the divisive opinions, Christopher Nolan has once again demonstrated his ability to captivate audiences and spark a global discussion.