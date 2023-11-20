Home » Atari 2600+, the myth returns: a console of today to relive the video games of yesterday
Technology

by admin
L’Atari 2600+ it is the contemporary re-edition of the most famous video game console of the 80s, compatible with (almost) all old cartridges and with those of the Atari 7800. It costs around 120 euro in the console+joystick+cartridge version with ten games and, despite some shortcomings for purists, it hits the target. That is to win over fans of “retrogaming” and without just exploiting the nostalgia effect, but also inviting today’s gamers to rediscover the video game classics, through support for HD TVs. Here’s what this Atari 2600+ looks like and how different it is from Original Vcs 2600 from the 70sundisputed legend of video games.

by Tiziano Toniutti

