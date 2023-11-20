The Catholic Culture Podcast: 169 – The Good Death of Kate Montclair

Daniel McInerny joins the podcast to discuss

his novel, The Good Death of Kate Montclairthe modern

cult of authenticity, the desire for control that tempts people to

euthanasia, and what it truly means to accept your death.

Publisher’s description for the novel:

Kate Montclair is

dying. She has arrived at late middle age loveless, childless, and

having failed to achieve the career dreams of her youth. Now

diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, she sees the next

fourteen months of suffering as an intolerable prospect. Kate is

desperate—not only for a miracle cure, but for some sense that her

life, and life itself, amounts to something more than a

catastrophe.

When she sees an

advertisement for the Washington, DC Death Symposium, Kate

investigates and learns that the monthly discussion group is led by

none other than the idealistic and inimitable Adele Schraeder, an

old friend she has not seen since their teaching days in Rome. On

Adele’s advice, Kate soon decides to break Virginia law with an

assisted suicide.

But Adele

Schraeder is not the only person Kate reconnects with at the Death

Symposium. Also present is Benedict Aquila, another friend from

Rome, who has been living in DC while nursing his mother through

her final illness. And then there is the strange, mentally ill

street woman sitting in the corner, drawing pad in hand. Who is

she? She is the Ariadne’s thread that will lead Kate on a journey

back through the years to her youth, forcing her to come to grips

with the love affair she had with a married man and the catastrophe

that took his life.

Links

Daniel McInerney, The Good Death of Kate

Montclair

https://chrismpress.com/product/the-good-death-of-kate-montclair/

The Comic Muse http://www.danielmcinerny.substack.com

