Home » The Catholic Culture Podcast: 169 – The Good Death of Kate Montclair
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 169 – The Good Death of Kate Montclair

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 169 – The Good Death of Kate Montclair

Nov 20, 2023

Daniel McInerny joins the podcast to discuss
his novel, The Good Death of Kate Montclairthe modern
cult of authenticity, the desire for control that tempts people to
euthanasia, and what it truly means to accept your death.

Publisher’s description for the novel:

Kate Montclair is
dying. She has arrived at late middle age loveless, childless, and
having failed to achieve the career dreams of her youth. Now
diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, she sees the next
fourteen months of suffering as an intolerable prospect. Kate is
desperate—not only for a miracle cure, but for some sense that her
life, and life itself, amounts to something more than a
catastrophe.

When she sees an
advertisement for the Washington, DC Death Symposium, Kate
investigates and learns that the monthly discussion group is led by
none other than the idealistic and inimitable Adele Schraeder, an
old friend she has not seen since their teaching days in Rome. On
Adele’s advice, Kate soon decides to break Virginia law with an
assisted suicide.

But Adele
Schraeder is not the only person Kate reconnects with at the Death
Symposium. Also present is Benedict Aquila, another friend from
Rome, who has been living in DC while nursing his mother through
her final illness. And then there is the strange, mentally ill
street woman sitting in the corner, drawing pad in hand. Who is
she? She is the Ariadne’s thread that will lead Kate on a journey
back through the years to her youth, forcing her to come to grips
with the love affair she had with a married man and the catastrophe
that took his life.

See also  Mexican-American Edgar Barrera Leads 2023 Latin Grammy Nominations with 13 Mentions

Links

Daniel McInerney, The Good Death of Kate
Montclair
https://chrismpress.com/product/the-good-death-of-kate-montclair/

The Comic Muse http://www.danielmcinerny.substack.com

SIGN UP for Catholic Culture’s newsletter:
https://www.catholicculture.org/newsletter

DONATE to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

You may also like

He wanted to order a bouquet of tulips...

Helmut Lang Unveils Timeless and Fluid Designs in...

The cover of Diario PERFIL for Sunday, February...

Shakira’s Success in 2023: The Year of Breakthroughs...

The Neuquén River and the thousand battles that...

This was the underwater dance at the Kempes

Pedro Pascal’s Memorable and Hilarious SAG Awards Acceptance...

The last storyline has started: actor Christophe Haddad...

Forecasts for TIM Daiye from February 25th to...

Huracán and San Lorenzo were boring in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy