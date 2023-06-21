Atlus wants Metaphor: ReFantazio to be as popular as Persona and Shin Megami Tensei – Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio was one of the bigger surprises at the Xbox Games Showcase held earlier this month. We know that Atlus has been working on multiple projects, but here we’re seeing something that’s not part of either the Persona or the New Goddess Tiancheng series.

But even as Atlus embarks on this bold new venture, it’s clear the studio hopes to find a major success from Metaphor: ReFantazio. In a new interview with director Katsura Hashino (transcribed by Gematsu), it’s clear that the epic RPG is an ambitious endeavor for the developer.

“With the global success of Persona 5, I think many people think of Shin Megami Tensei or Persona when they think of Atlus’ two biggest RPG series. Come build a third pillar for the studio, something we’ve never done before.

In the same interview, Hashino also talked about the game’s setting, story, and aesthetics. Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently slated for release in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PC.

