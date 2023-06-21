Home » Miqui Puig presents a version of “Bonito es” with #Almeuritme
Miqui Puig presents a version of “Bonito es” with #Almeuritme

Miqui Puig presents a version of “Bonito es” with #Almeuritme

Within the framework of the celebration of the World Music Day (June 21), the video clip of the citizen process of musical creation #Almeuritme has been released, which aims to encourage diverse people from the city to come together around a common and shared nexus: music. On this occasion, the chosen song is “Bonito es” by Los Sencillos. And best of all, the musicians have performed it together with Miqui Puig, who was the leader of the band.

The band has been formed by fifteen musicians of various ages from Prat de Llobregat, most of them students of L’Escola d’Arts en Viu and users of La Capsa’s rehearsal booths, which has collaborated on the project since its inception. All of them appear in the video clip of the song along with Miqui Puig himself.

The video has also been directed by local youth Arnau García Borrull y Pau Amat. Throughout the thirteen editions, the #Almeuritme project has varied and themes from Vainica Doble, El Niño Gusano, Antònia Font, Els Pets o Muttand musicians such as Sidonie, Los Ganglios, El Petit de Cal Eril, Alondra Bentley o The Farts.

