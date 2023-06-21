Whether AI, health apps, laboratory medicine or robotics: start-ups mix the …

MEDICA

Düsseldorf (ots)

The leading international medical trade fair MEDICA in Düsseldorf has also established itself for years as the leading global event for start-ups who want to enter the healthcare sector. Among the more than 5,000 companies exhibiting at MEDICA 2023 and the parallel supplier trade fair COMPAMED 2023 (date: November 13 – 16), this year there will again be several hundred young development teams looking for business contacts for cooperation, among other things with regard to financing , manufacturing, product approval, marketing or distribution of your product ideas.

Numerous program highlights focus specifically on the start-up scene and offer the start-ups an ideal stage to present their innovative solutions and do business with the international health professional community. Examples include the 12th MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION, the 15th ‘Healthcare Innovation World Cup’, the MEDICA START-UP PARK and around 100 other start-up participations in the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM program.

The kickoff for the application process has already taken place for both the 12th MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION (final on November 14th) and the 15th `Healthcare Innovation World Cup´ (finale on November 13th). Interested start-ups can find out about the regulations and the options for participating in the competitions on the program page of the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM (

The MEDICA start-up COMPETITION covers the entire range of innovations for the healthcare sector: from artificial intelligence (AI), health apps, solutions for laboratory diagnostics to medical robotics. The “Sustainability” category was added for the first time this year.

Last year’s winning team benefits from global visibility

The Spanish start-up Idoven was the winning team of the 2022 competition and subsequently benefits greatly from the participation. According to its own statements, the young company has developed a “cardiology-as-a-service” platform based on AI. This in-house AI uses electrocardiograms (ECG) of any duration and from any diagnostic tool to improve the accuracy and consistency of interpretation. Rika Christanto, operative managing director of Idoven, is pleased with the effect of the MEDICA participation and the competition finale on the stage of the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM: “I was very surprised how global this fair is!”. The MEDICA start-up COMPETITION brought your start-up a great deal of global visibility, with Idoven also wanting to gain a foothold in the German market.

According to Rika Christanto, it was also helpful to exchange ideas with other start-ups during MEDICA, for example with regard to overcoming regulatory hurdles for market access. Idoven is currently deepening the partnerships that have developed since MEDICA 2022, for example with the company GE Healthcare with regard to a project to reduce the effort involved in interpreting ECG examinations in clinics. “We have also signed an agreement with AstraZeneca on a heart failure project,” reports Rika Christanto. The primary aim here is to prevent the hospitalization of those affected. In cooperation with pharmaceutical companies, solutions are therefore being sought to improve individual therapies. To do this, Idoven uses early data from medical histories with its analysis platform in order to be able to assess the effectiveness of planned treatments and the need for changes.

To continue the growth course, Idoven is looking for further cooperations, is working intensively on the performance of its own AI tools and on the benefit evaluation of its solutions in clinical use. A number documents how important global visibility is for start-ups and thus, for example, participation in internationally successful trade fair events such as MEDICA: Idoven has already managed to secure financing of almost 20 million US dollars (around 18.1 million euros) for the realization of upcoming projects and the further development.

`Healthcare Innovation World Cup´: next-generation intelligent medtech devices

Participation (and free application) at the 15th `Healthcare Innovation World Cup´ could also be interesting for start-ups, scale-ups and small and medium-sized companies. This is about intelligent “Internet of Medical Things” solutions (IoMT) such as B. digital biomarkers, smart plasters or networkable wearables. The 12 best finalists, selected by a renowned expert jury, will be invited to present themselves on the program stage of the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM (in Hall 12) as part of MEDICA 2023. Last year’s winner was ViewMind Inc., which specializes in the management of neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s. Mark Edwards, CEO and co-founder of ViewMind Inc, reports that while the impact of the win could not be quantified, “I can say that this win was very helpful in spreading the word about the company and its products.” This start-up has also completed another round of financing, which was supported by its success at MEDICA. Already CE marked and on the market, ViewMind’s product has been validated on thousands of subjects in approximately 30 clinical studies on four continents. FDA approval is pending.

ViewMind is primarily aimed at the pharmaceutical industry, but also at healthcare in general, says Mark Edwards: “We are working with a number of pharmaceutical companies on clinical trials to give them a tool to find suitable participants , to be able to put together cohorts precisely and to be able to sensitively measure the effects of a therapy”. The start-up sees itself as a pioneer in the development of precision medicines.

Edwards has often been to MEDICA in Düsseldorf. From his point of view, the size of the event is an advantage. He has already been able to meet many contacts from the distribution sector here in order to explore possible sales cooperations with them. As Mark Edwards explains: “We want to establish a sensitive marker for neurocognitive diseases and cognition that is as easy to use and as useful as a blood pressure monitor or a blood glucose meter”.

Meeting point MEDICA START-UP PARK

Networking is also a priority at the MEDICA START-UP PARK (in Hall 12), which has established itself as a central meeting point for the start-up scene. A good 40 start-ups have already registered for this year at a very early stage – a new record.

The start-up initiative “Up To Future” from Ukraine is taking part for the second time. In 2022, registration could only be made shortly before the trade fair. Among the Ukrainian start-ups promoted by the initiative was HandyUsound with the product idea for a portable ultrasound system. The product was so well received by the trade fair visitors that the founding team intends to use the opportunity again this year to establish further business contacts. Megnosis from Korea is also part of this year’s MEDICA START-UP PARK. The company has developed EEG helmets that can detect dementia at an early stage and alleviate it by stimulating brain and nerve cells.

Germany is also flying the flag at the joint stand. An example is AssistMe. At MEDICA 2023 they will present a smart sensor system for use in incontinence pants. The system serves as a kind of liquid indicator. The recorded data is transmitted to a software cloud system via a clip attached to the incontinence aid. In this way, it is possible for nursing staff in the inpatient area to provide residents with more needs-based care, because it can be determined at a glance at a central point when a change of aids appears necessary for whom.

All information about MEDICA 2023 is available online at:

Link to the MEDICA 2023 online press service:

Direct link to this report (incl. photo downloads):

Original content from: MEDICA, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

