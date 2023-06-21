State exams at the start, hundreds of students on the Vasto benches

Per hundreds of students from the Vasto high schools it started there first test of the State Exam.

In Abruzzoaltogether, they are approx 10.000 interested graduates. 536.000 in Italia.

This year the exam returns to the pre-Covid model, with two written exams (3 in some cases) and an oral exam.

The message of the mayor of Vasto, Francis Menna: “There are days, dear girls and dear boys, that you will remember for a lifetime and that will remain forever in your memories. And today is one of them! Best of luck to all of you who are starting your high school exams today!”

