Nine discs. It must not be easy after nine albums and more than thirty years to find new musical and motivational paths to make music without repeating yourself or getting bored. But SFDK they seem to make it easy. It is true that they have released albums with more or less inspiration, like all groups with a long career, but this “Inkebrantable” It shows that they continue to investigate and adapt to changing times. Although for this, rap has to lose some prominence, since its sound is no longer that of one with a clear American influence such as “2001 Odyssey in the mud”that dark hardcore of “From the chisqueros”. But we must all close stages to move forward in life.

Their music now draws from other sources such as flamenco, blues, reggae or rock, among others, and the varied cast of collaborations that accompany them is worth mentioning: Lia Kali, Kase.O, Natos y Waor, Sara Socas, Bejo, Juanito Makandé or Kaze. What causes the album to have melancholic moments like the songs that open and close the album “Defectos y taras” and “La verdad”, salsa moments like “things” (with Kaze), dark ballads like “no zeros” (with Natos and Waor), a kind of antisocial continuation of “Ringi Dingi” in “Gentlemen at brunch” (with Kase.O), flamenco in “Two daggers” (with Juanito Makandé) and guitar in “Puppeteer Pride” (with Legendary and David Sainz).

A diverse team of collaborators (also belonging to different generations and styles) led by the tireless Acción Sánchez, capable of finding the perfect sound so that each of them feels comfortable. Perhaps one day Oscar’s versatility should be studied in music production courses, he would deserve it. And it is that SFDK live good times That is why it is the only group of those considered precursors, along with Kase.O and Tote himself, that continues to live one hundred percent of this, filling venues and festivals year in and year out. It is no coincidence after nine albums.