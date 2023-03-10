Home Business Ford also wants to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain
Business

Bild: keystone

After the announced reduction of thousands of jobs in Germany and Great Britain, the US carmaker Ford also wants to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain. The reason given by the company on Friday when asked was that production of the S-Max and Galaxy models at its plant in Almussafes, south of Valencia, will be discontinued in April.

So far, 5,800 people are still employed there. The company is in contact with the unions in order to organize the job cuts as socially acceptable as possible.

Ford had previously announced that it would cut 2,300 jobs in Germany and 1,000 jobs in the UK. The car manufacturer is in a state of upheaval after having switched to the electric course relatively late. From 2030, Ford intends to only sell electric cars in the EU. (sda/awp/dpa)

