Food – farmers’ association urges action against “area consumption”

Berlin (German news agency) – The German Farmers’ Association has criticized the progressive loss of natural areas. The traffic light must finally do more against consumption and sealing of floors, said association president Joachim Rukwied of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Wednesday edition).

“It’s high time to stop the depletion of land. Too many valuable fields and meadows are being lost due to the massive consumption of land.” Contrary to what was announced by the traffic light and the previous governments, Germany is not making any progress on the subject. “Each day, around 55 hectares of natural land are still being developed, which corresponds to 80 football pitches. With the expansion of renewable energies, there is a risk of even more land being lost,” said Rukwied in the run-up to the German Farmers’ Day in Münster on Thursday. For new photovoltaic systems alone, 80,000 to 200,000 hectares of land would have to be occupied. “And every wind turbine needs a foundation. The federal government wants to reduce land use to less than 30 hectares per day by 2030,” said Rukwied.

“I don’t see how that’s supposed to work if you don’t take more restrictive action.”

