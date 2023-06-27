Narcissism and influencers: how dangerous are famous parents for their children?

How can narcissistic behavior by influencer parents affect their children’s emotional and social development?

Narcissistic parents view their children as property. If they are also influencers, they use their offspring to expand their own brand and increase their visibility. They constantly seek approval and admiration, and they make their children feel that their worth and importance depend on how well they match their parents’ expectations. This can lead to weakened self-esteem.

Such parents focus on image and self-expression. This leads to children having difficulty developing their own identity and realizing their true interests and values. They are shaped according to parents’ expectations and suppress their own authenticity.

Influencer parents place their own social status ahead of their children and expect them to reflect their own fame and success. This results in the children struggling to form healthy and authentic social relationships as they are encouraged to evaluate and treat other people for their own benefit.

What special challenges do children of narcissistic parents face, especially when they are influencers?

Influencer parents neglect children’s emotional needs. Your privacy is insufficiently protected by permanent public display. They transfer their unrealistic expectations to their children and put them under a lot of pressure to perform. The manipulation and instrumentalization creates constant tension, resulting in an unstable and insecure family dynamic.

Children can hardly develop a healthy self-esteem in such an environment.

What are the signs that a child may be suffering from their parents’ narcissistic behavior?

Children of narcissistic parents develop low self-esteem, high self-doubt, and insecurity. They learn early on to adapt excessively or defend themselves through rebellious behavior. They have difficulty building healthy interpersonal relationships and developing their own identity. Such children are often bullied because they have not learned to defend themselves in a constructive way.

What specific actions can be taken to minimize the negative impact of parents’ narcissistic behavior on their children?

It would be important for such children to have access to a supportive and stable environment where their needs and emotions are taken seriously. Professional help, such as therapy or counseling, can help the child build self-esteem and learn healthy coping skills. Children must develop their own identity and be allowed and able to explore their own interests and talents independently of the expectations of the narcissistic parents.

The problem, however, is that narcissistic parents refuse such support because it may diminish their own power.

How Can Friends and Teachers Help a Child Under the Influence of Narcissistic Influencer Parents?

Relatives and teachers can support affected children by treating them with understanding and offering them a safe environment. A child should be able to express all feelings and be allowed to be as it is. They should show the child that they are valued and loved, regardless of parental expectations. Teachers can also be observant and provide additional resources or professional support for the child if needed. My children’s book “Jacky and the Little Rascals”, which deals with bullying and shows how to deal with it in a healthy way, is also helpful.

In-depth questions & answers on the topic:

When does vanity end and when does narcissism begin?

Vanity refers to an excessive interest in one’s appearance or a strong desire to look good. It can be viewed as a form of self-love, but not necessarily narcissistic. In contrast, narcissism refers to a pathological level of self-love that can lead a person to place themselves above others and see others as inferior. It can also lead to a lack of empathy and an excessive need for admiration. The boundaries between vanity and narcissism are fluid and there is no clear definition of when vanity becomes narcissism. However, in general, vanity is viewed more as a healthy form of self-love, while narcissism is viewed as a personality disorder.

Chris Oeuvray

Consultant and life coach

What are clues or signs of narcissism in politics?

“It is important to emphasize that not every politician with narcissistic personality traits actually has a personality disorder. While a narcissistic personality can indicate a narcissistic disorder, there can be many other reasons why a politician may exhibit these traits. It takes a thorough and objective examination to make a diagnosis. It is also important to note that not all politicians with narcissistic tendencies are necessarily bad leaders or have a negative impact on society if they keep their traits within reason and act empathetically can bring about effective and positive change in society. However, it is also possible that a politician’s narcissistic tendencies can lead to self-centered actions and harmful behavior, which can pose a problem for society.”

Chris Oeuvray

Consultant and life coach

It is important to be aware that it is not appropriate to base a diagnosis on public appearances or media reports. Narcissism is a serious personality disorder and should be diagnosed by professional professionals who can conduct a thorough evaluation of symptoms and behavior. It’s also important to note that some politicians may exhibit character traits that can be considered narcissistic personality traits without actually suffering from a personality disorder. It is always better to focus on facts and concrete actions rather than making unqualified speculations about the personality traits of politicians.

