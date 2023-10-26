The Importance of Integrated Medicine: A Special Episode on Medicina e Ricerca

Don’t Miss Tonight’s Live Broadcast of Medicina e Ricerca on Integrated Medicine

Tonight, Wednesday 25 October, at 9 pm, health enthusiasts and medical professionals are urged to tune in to the live broadcast of Medicina e Ricerca. This week’s episode will feature two well-known doctors discussing the importance of integrated medicine in treating various diseases.

In the studio, we have Dr. Chiaristella Ferrari, a pharmacy graduate and expert in pediatric and developmental age nutrition and pneumopathy. Joining her is Dr. Monia Bellan, a doctor specializing in orthopedics and traumatology. The two doctors will delve into the topic of integrated medicine, showcasing how it plays a significant role in combating any type of pathology.

The episode will also feature a heartening story shared by a citizen. This individual will talk about how nutraceuticals and the integration of natural substances had a positive impact on their father’s illness. This real-life experience will surely highlight the potential of integrated medicine in improving health outcomes.

The broadcast will be available on Telecolor channel 17 in Lombardy, Piedmont (Eastern), and Valle d’Aosta. For those unable to watch it on television, the episode will be streamed live on the Telecolor website – www.telecolor.net. Viewers can also catch the show on the Telecolor Green Team Facebook page or download the Telecolor App on their Smart TV if connected to the internet.

If viewers have any pressing questions or want to speak directly to the doctors, they can call 02 9122 0098. Additionally, those who prefer to write can send their questions via WhatsApp to the number 0372 593122.

Don’t miss this exciting episode of Medicina e Ricerca, where integrated medicine takes center stage in providing effective healthcare solutions. Tune in tonight at 9 pm and discover the potential it holds for better patient outcomes.

