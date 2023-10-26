New weather alert for tomorrow morning in Fvg – News

A new weather alert was issued today by the Fvg Civil Protection relating to the hydraulic situation which could cause concern between 8 and 11 am tomorrow morning in Fvg.



As southwestern currents remain in the region, rather humid in the lower layers, rather cool at altitude, possible light rain and perhaps some thundershowers are expected in the eastern area and in the Pre-Alps. In the morning and then again in the evening possible high water on the coast. A worsening is expected from the evening and into the night between Thursday and Friday with heavy rains in the west, heavy rains in the east and strong Libeccio. The peak tide is expected along the coast just tomorrow morning.



