Audible Offer: Six months 50% discount and more deals

Do you already have square eyes from all the shows you binge? High time to give the TV (and your eyes) a little break. And that’s where Audible, the audio book subscription from Amazon*, comes into play.

What’s included with an Audible subscription?

With an Audible subscription, you can listen to an audio book of your choice from Audible every month*. Additional audio books are available for subscribers at a special price of up to EUR 9.95. There are also all Audible Original podcasts, which you can stream indefinitely at no extra charge. In total, you can choose from more than 500,000 titles. Prepare yourself for entertainment for mind and ears as well as rest for the Netflix-plagued little eyes! And if you don’t want to listen to Audible anymore, you can cancel your subscription at any time. There is no minimum term or deadline for this.

These Audible offers are only available to new customersinside and customers

The service normally costs EUR 9.95 per month. But there are currently exciting Audible offers for new customers. What deals are these and how (or if) can you secure them? These are the current offers in June 2023:

1st offer: Audible free month

The first Audible offer is always valid. New customers can test the service for 30 days free of charge before signing up for a subscription to see for themselves*. Your savings: 9.95 euros.

Audible 30 Take the free test*

2. Audible Deal: Four months at half price

With the second offer, you pay half price at Audible for four months*. You will receive a total of four titles of your choice, for each of which you will only be charged 4.95 euros instead of the usual 9.95 euros. So you save 20.00 euros.

Listen to Audible for four months for EUR 4.95*

3. Audible Deal: 50 percent off for six months

Offer number three gives you a 50 percent discount on Audible* for six months. Instead of 9.95 euros, you only pay 4.95 euros for half a year for your membership in the audio book service. You save a total of 30.00 euros.

Listen to Audible for six months for EUR 4.95*

4. Audible offer: 60 days free for Echo owners

The last Audible offer is aimed at owners of an Echo speaker. Anyone who has purchased an Echo Dot (3rd Gen/4th Gen), Echo (4th Gen), Echo Show 5, 8, 10 or 15 and has registered with their personal Amazon account on the device can use Audible Use it for 60 days free of charge and save EUR 19.90*.

Exclusively for Echo owners: Listen to Audible for free for 60 days*

Here’s what you should know about the Audible offering

The different Audible offers* only apply to new customers. After the free or promotional period has expired, the subscription is automatically extended by one month and you will be charged the full membership fee of 9.95 euros. Of course you can cancel or pause the subscription at any time, there is no deadline or minimum term. Even if you cancel, you can keep any audiobooks in your library because they’re yours forever.

Audible FAQ: The most important questions

Do you have any other questions about Audible? We answer them!

What are the benefits of Audible?

Audible* convinces with several advantages:

Once you’ve purchased a title, it’s yours forever

Content can be downloaded

Your monthly credit will be added up if you don’t use it immediately

You always only pay 9.95 euros for a title – regardless of what it normally costs

You can listen to unlimited Audible Original podcasts

Is Audible included with Amazon Prime?

No. But as a Prime member, you can test Audible* for two months free of charge and receive three audio books for free.

Can you use Audible without a subscription?

Yes! However, you then pay the full individual purchase price for all titles.

What subscription models are there?

Can two people use Audible?

Naturally! Just sign in to your Audible account on multiple devices. You can activate up to ten devices and listen to content on up to five devices at the same time. However, there are no individual profiles.

Can I return purchased audio books?

You can return audiobooks you bought by mistake and buy another title in return. However, the return of many titles may eventually result in the service no longer being offered. Audible* reserves the right to end the offer at any time or to refuse the redemption of individual titles.

How can I listen to Audible audiobooks on Kindle?

There are two ways to listen to Audible audiobooks on your Kindle, depending on the model:

Kindle Oasis (8th and 9th generation), Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) and Kindle (8th generation):

Checks if the device has the latest update installed

You can buy and download audiobooks directly on the device in the audiobook shop

To listen to the audiobook, the Kindle must be connected to a Bluetooth device (speakers or headphones).

Kindle Touch / Kindle Keyboard:

Checks if the device has the latest update installed

Purchase the audiobooks via PC or mobile device

Download the audiobooks to a Windows PC

Transfers the audiobooks to the device

To listen to the audiobook, the Kindle must be connected to a Bluetooth device (speakers or headphones).

Can I cancel Audible at any time? Is there a notice period or minimum term?

You can cancel your Audible subscription*, take a break or – if the subscription has already been canceled – get back in at any time. During the subscription break, no amounts will be debited from your account and you will not receive any new credit, but you can access your library, redeem open credit and download your titles at any time. There is no notice period or minimum term.



