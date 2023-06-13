Babylon, on Paramount+ starting July 21…

Babylon is the glittering story of Hollywood glamor and excess. Will be available starting July 21 on Paramount+ in Italy. The cinematic epic will also arrive on the streaming service in the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Latin America, Brazil as well as South Korea later this year.

Babylon on Paramount+, film about 1920s Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

In association with C2 Motion Picture Group, Paramount Pictures presents BABYLON, nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. A hilarious and extravagant film, starring Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Margot Robbie (“Amsterdam”), diego bald (“Narcos: Mexico”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Jovan Adepo (“Fences”) e Li Jun Li (“Damages”).

Babylon su Paramount+, il cast

BABYLON follows an ambitious cast of characters – silent-screen superstar (Brad Pitt), young starlet (Margot Robbie), production executive (Diego Calva), gifted musician (Jovan Adepo), and charming, successful performer ( Li Jun Li) – who strive to stay on top of the scene 1920s Hollywood and to maintain their relevance at a time when the film industry is changing, during the transition from silent to sound.

Production and direction

Babylon is a production Marc Platt/Wild Chickens/Organism Pictures. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle (“First Man,” “La La Land”), the film is produced by Marc Platt, pga, Matthew Plouffe, pga, Olivia Hamilton, pga; Executive producers are Michael Beugg, Tobey Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook, Adam Siegel, Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan.

Paramount+, what is it

