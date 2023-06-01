Backbone One – PlayStation Edition Now Available on Android – PlayStation.Blog

Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed smartphone controller, now available for Android and iOS users worldwide.

We had an exciting response to the recently announced Backbone One for iOS – PlayStation Edition. We’ve seen many gamers take advantage of the PS Remote Play app’s functionality to play PS4 and PS5 games on Backbone One – PlayStation Edition outdoors or anywhere at home by streaming from the console. *This has quickly become one of the most popular game features on the Backbone platform.

We continue to receive requests from Android users to enjoy the same great gaming experience, so we’re excited to now go a step further with Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android.

We worked closely with the PlayStation team to design the look and feel of Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android devices. The colors, materials and finishes, including the clear face buttons, are inspired by the design of the DualSense wireless controller. The device matches the color scheme of the PS5 console, and if you have a PULSE 3D wireless headset, it can be directly connected to the Backbone One’s 3.5mm headphone connector.

Setting up and playing Backbone One – PlayStation Edition just got easier and easier with the latest update to the PS Remote Play app on Google Play. If you have broadband Internet access and a PS5 or PS4 console, just plug your iPhone or Android device into Backbone One and start playing with the power of the PS Remote Play app no ​​matter where you are outside or in your home PS5 or PS4 games*. For more information, visit the PlayStation Remote Play website.

When using the PlayStation App, players can easily access the application by simply double-clicking the Options button on Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. In addition, the latest update of the PlayStation App will also support the controller navigation method on the landscape screen, thereby providing users with an optimized experience.

Game offerings may vary by region.

The Backbone One also works perfectly with Google Play Games, App Store games, and other game streaming services that support the controller, and can be used with Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, Diablo Immortal, and more.

Players can download the Backbone app to tailor their own PlayStation experience. In this app, you will find a variety of PlayStation integration features, such as custom graphic symbols representing classic PlayStation Shapes, and browse hundreds of game titles at the same time. The Backbone app for Android brings together all your games in one place, including games from the App Store and supported game streaming services. There is also a dedicated list within the Backbone app where players can find the latest PlayStation games and updates.

After the Backbone One PlayStation Edition launched in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, it will finally launch in Japan, while South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore , it will go on sale two weeks after its release in Japan.

Here are the suggested retail prices for the Backbone One PlayStation Edition by region:

Malaysia: RM495

Philippines: Philippine currency 5,759 yuan

South Korea: Won 149,000

Taiwan: NT$3,590

We sincerely hope that Android owners can enjoy the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition experience with the PlayStation App, PS Remote Play, and play games native to their mobile devices. Please visit PlayStation Service Center to learn more about how to configure Backbone One for Android – PlayStation Edition to work with PS Remote Play for Android and other compatible devices.

*PS4 or PS5 console, PS Remote Play app and PlayStation Network account are required to stream game to other devices. PS Remote Play can be used via mobile data connection or Wi-Fi. Must have a broadband Internet connection of at least 5Mbps. For a better PS Remote Play experience, it is recommended to use a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps when connecting via Wi-Fi or mobile data. Games that require PS VR, PS VR2 or other peripherals are not compatible with PS Remote Play, such as PlayStation Camera. When using PS Remote Play on Android, PC, Mac, iPhone or iPad, the availability of DualSense features such as audio output and haptic effects may vary, and some features may not be available.





Play Video





※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.