Bad omen for Germany? Samsung’s favorite smartphone is suddenly more expensive

A few weeks ago Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 FE. The new “Fan Edition” will not come to Germany until the beginning of 2024, but is already available in the USA. There was also an unexpected price increase for the Samsung smartphone – which bodes ill for the market launch here. The internal Galaxy duel could be more exciting than ever.

Anticipation is the greatest joy, they say. Looking at this Galaxy S23 FE The saying could get stuck in the throats of German Samsung fans. In contrast to Americans and Indians, they have to wait until spring 2024 for the new Samsung smartphone. As if that wasn’t bad enough, there is also the threat of a price increase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be more expensive in the USA

That’s what it points to Pricing in the USA. The Galaxy S23 FE has recently been available there. But instead of around 600 US dollarsAs Samsung announced at the presentation, the new “Fan Edition” now costs in the US Samsung shop just under $630 – a $30 markup also.

It is not known why Samsung is increasing the price of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Because price increase in the USA casts a shadow on the market launch in this country. Samsung has not communicated an official price, but based on the Indian price, an RRP of 700 euros seems likely – at least so far. Because the price increase in the USA could also spill over into Germany. Then the Galaxy S23 FE might be one in this country Carry a price tag of 729 euros or even 749 euros.

This is what you can expect from the Galaxy S23 FE:

Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Tough competition for the “Fan Edition”

A possible price increase in this country would further exacerbate the Galaxy S23 FE’s biggest problem: internal competition. Because now that is it regular Galaxy S23 available for just 700 euros. When the “Fan Edition” launches in spring 2024, the price of the Galaxy S23 is likely to have fallen again. So why should Samsung fans choose a smartphone that… is many times worse, but costs more?

