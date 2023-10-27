Rodrigo De Loredo: “I am going to go vote and I am going to vote blank”

The national deputy Rodrigo De Loredo established his position regarding the runoff between Sergio Massa and Javier Milei by assuring that he will vote “in white”.

Position

“I’m going to go vote and I’m going to vote blank. “I’m not going to vote for either of those two options,” De Loredo emphasized.

“For us, Sergio Tomás Massa and Javier Milei are not options. So that is our position.”he pointed out when referring to the position of Córdoba radicalism.

Together for Change

“I am going to work hard so that it does not break. Can you imagine that Peronism with these economic, social, and cultural stages scores 37 points,” De Loredo explained.

“We have a very big responsibility, we have 10 governors, 500 municipalities. “I am going to work hard even regardless of our fights, our disagreements, our personal animosity, so that we remain united,” he added in statements broadcast by The twelve.

“We are going to work to maintain unity. The personal incursions did not seem appropriate to us,” De Loredo insisted.

