Mass layoffs, the slowest revenue growth in years – things are not going well for Microsoft at the moment. The CEO Satya Nadella prefers to talk about the partnership with Open AI. However, the conditions for this remain nebulous.

The partnership with Open AI puts Microsoft in a good position to take the lead in artificial intelligence, says Nadella, CEO. Swayne B. Hall / AP

The recent news of Microsoft’s investment in Open AI, arguably Silicon Valley’s “hottest startup” at the moment, came at a good time for Satya Nadella. The CEO has little else good to report at the moment: Last week it was announced that Microsoft was laying off 10,000 employees, around 5 percent of the entire workforce. And the quarterly figures presented by the group on Tuesday were by no means rosy either.