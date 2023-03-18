Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the defending champion of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars, says that the team’s hard work has paid off and they have reached the finals once again. They will try to defend their title by winning the finals. Shaheen Afridi said in an interview after the victory against Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets that Peshawar managed to restrict Zalmi to a low score, the credit goes to the bowlers. In response to a question, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that I am trying to improve my batting, along with bowling, I am also trying to bring improvement in batting and fielding. He said that the people of Lahore as well as Peshawar and the whole of Pakistan have always supported us and we hope they will defend their title by winning tomorrow’s final.